So when they ask for my take on medical marijuana, I tell them that there’s no such thing! My answer always surprises them, and requires explanation. If I were to prescribe marijuana for one of my patients, how would I tell them to dose it? How much should they use? How often should they take it? What are the potential drug interactions? What are the adverse effects? What are the long-term risks? These are questions I discuss any time I start a new medication, and marijuana should be no different. A failure to inform my patients of the answers to these questions would be unprofessional at best, and may constitute malpractice.