Other members of government, a majority of Congress, don’t fare as well under scrutiny. They are often not what they are. They are hypocrites, collaborators, enablers, falling meekly in line behind a president they disagree with. Professing noble principles — principles opposed to those of the president — they will not act upon those pronouncements. They condemn the white supremacist actions in Charlottesville, on which the president was at best ambiguous, but will not go the next step to declare the president’s remarks intolerable. They condemn the president’s pardon of Joe Arpaio, a bigoted criminal, but will not go the next step to call for the president to reverse his decision. Hinting that the president is unfit for office, they will not act on that conviction and seek his removal.