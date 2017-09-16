Leaders from various businesses across the state have recently called on Gov. Gary Herbert to do something about our air quality. Ignoring that our air is getting better, it’s almost as if these leaders don’t realize they can do something without the government’s help.
I’m asking these business leaders each to donate just 1 percent of their gross earnings to a new fund with programs that will clean up our air.
The funds can help ease the financial burden as families transition from wood burning to more efficient ways of warming their homes, among many other things.
Please let me know when they’ve started the fund and each of these companies have committed.
Jeremy Roberts
Draper