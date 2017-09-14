As my wife and I were driving home from yoga class on a recent evening, we were greeted by a blood red sunset that looked like a giant eclipse as viewed through glasses. It soon disappeared into the haze as it dropped behind the Oquirrhs.
My thoughts turned to our poor legislators who must breathe this air for four days every year. As we no longer have an EPA to protect those farmer/rancher lungs from this health menace, I think it would be a good idea to move the state capital back to Fillmore. It would benefit our governor and attorney general, also.
As a trade-off, perhaps Salt Lake Valley residents could qualify for black-lung compensation. We would probably have to drop some age requirements so our children could qualify.
William R. Adams, M.D.
Murray