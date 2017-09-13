This letter is dedicated to all of the Utah Republican sheep who marched to their polling places and automatically voted an egotistical, self-centered bigot, liar and white supremacist into office.
I hope all of you are just so proud of yourselves that you voted for Donald Trump as president.
Trump is the perfect example of voting for someone just because they are Republican, and loyal Utahns always vote Republican. At least for the next thee-plus years, you can see your vote divide our country and make America a country where whites are welcome and immigrants are not.
Shame on you for not being a knowledgeable voter.
Richard D. Muranaka
Murray