I realize cultural norms have changed yet, as a genealogist (by hobby), I am thankful for “tradition.” It sure simplifies family history and genealogy. I had no trouble “charting” my family tree. I respect anyone’s choice, but I have seen cases where divorces have occurred, hyphenated names have occurred, cases where a young baby born bearing the surname of one of my ancestral lines actually had no blood connection due to the mother giving birth to a baby fathered by a new boyfriend, but allowed the baby to bear her former married surname. The fuss isn’t about me, but the webs of confusion.