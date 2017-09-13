The most rainfall in the history of our nation, followed by the next hurricane building rapidly and headed for Florida. Nearly 100 fires burning in the West. Los Angeles is fighting the worst fire in its history and it seems half of Montana is burning.
If you are a follower of the Bible, wouldn’t you want to show respect for the Creator by taking care of His creation? One of the first commandments given to Adam and Eve was to take care of the beautiful place God provided for them. What does it take for us to change our behavior to give this world a rest from the pollution we are burdening it with?
Demand renewable electricity. Stop driving so much — live closer to work or work at home some days. Stop driving SUVs and trucks that get less than 20 mpg — electric cars are amazing. Be sure all light bulbs are LEDs. Reduce your air-conditioning and heating usage. (Why do churches cool their buildings to 67 degrees so we can wear coats and sweaters in July?!) Every one of these things will save you money.
Show that you truly love and respect the Creator and His creation. Even if you think this is predicted by scripture, do you think He will be happy if you contributed to the problem? If you don’t want the government to do it for you, then step up and do it yourself!
The planet is dying because of our greedy and selfish behavior. The 10 hottest years on record have happened in the lifetime of someone born since 9/11. Step up and help our extraordinary world and reduce its groaning under the weight of our pollution.
Alan K. Jones
Millcreek