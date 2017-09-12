We have all seen the terrifying images of the devastation brought on by Hurricane Harvey in Texas. But we have also seen the remarkable efforts of people of all colors, religions, origins, political persuasions to offer aid and assistance, saving lives, without asking for passports or standing on partisan platforms.
It’s Americans standing together to do what is right. It’s celebrities leading fundraising efforts to bring the tremendous generosity of this country to bring much needed relief. It shows what we are when we have a common vision.
There are no Republicans or Democrats in the water, just people, and we have demonstrated the best of what we are in this disaster.
I hope we can use this as a foundation to move forward as a nation.
Michael Feldman
Murray