During the campaign, he bragged about sexually assaulting women. Shortly after taking office, he offended China by first making contact with Taiwan; squabbled with the leaders of Mexico and Australia; chilled our relationship with Germany; insulted NATO nations; had to cancel a state visit to Britain out of fear of mass protests; leaked highly classified information to Russian diplomats; and, to worldwide disappointment, pulled out of the Paris climate accord. The damage to our reputation as a global leader has been substantial.