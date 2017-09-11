Personally, I think it is time to seriously remember the absolute political agendas the talking heads use at any and all times to benefit their feathered nest, to ensure their continuance in office, rather than help the people of Houston. Seriously guys, cease with the mud-slinging and make efforts to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. If you were as zealous in helping Houstonites as you are at slinging mud, maybe some good things will happen beyond the selfless sacrifice being made by normal citizens of this country.