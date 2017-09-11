If after 10 years of investment, just as the new road was getting ready to be used, the government declared, “ignore the dollars already spent, ignore that this new road is ready to finally start being productive, we’re shutting it down; we’re tearing it up and sending the asphalt back to wherever asphalt comes from,” taxpayers would be rightfully disgusted with the government.
But ending DACA is throwing away an investment we’ve made in law-abiding residents. Just when these young people begin to be productive, tax-paying members of society, we ask them to leave. What a waste. What a dumb way to run a government. What we need is a smart businessperson to run the government and not waste our tax dollars.
Tim Fluetsch
Sandy