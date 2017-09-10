Rep. Chris Stewart prides himself on supporting the military. He was an Air Force pilot, and he was enthusiastic when the National Defense Authorization Act passed in July. The NDAA authorizes increasing the size of the armed services, among other things.
Now, President Trump wants to forbid transgender people from serving in the military and even discharge some of them, thus shrinking the current size and potential future size of our armed forces.
Where is Stewart now? When the NDAA passed, he said about our military, “We live in a perilous time in an ever-changing world where we need to be prepared for the next crisis.” He’s right.
So why hasn’t he spoken out against a new policy that will make us less prepared for future crises?
Tracie Parry
West Valley City