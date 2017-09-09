Some politicians still say “we may have to agree to disagree on climate change.” There are issues with which I disagree but on this, the science is clear: 95 percent of scientists agree that climate change is happening. Here are some things I think we can agree upon. Cleaner air is better than dirtier air. Cleaner water is better than dirtier water. A healthier population is better than a sicker one. If we can all agree on these, wouldn’t it make sense to take steps that lead to a healthier, cleaner environment?