Some politicians still say “we may have to agree to disagree on climate change.” There are issues with which I disagree but on this, the science is clear: 95 percent of scientists agree that climate change is happening. Here are some things I think we can agree upon. Cleaner air is better than dirtier air. Cleaner water is better than dirtier water. A healthier population is better than a sicker one. If we can all agree on these, wouldn’t it make sense to take steps that lead to a healthier, cleaner environment?
Citizens Climate Lobby, a nonpartisan grassroots organization, is taking steps to prevent climate damage to our common home by lobbying Congress to pass legislation that would put a fee on carbon. These fees would be returned equally to every citizen. Earth-warming CO2 emissions would be cut in half within 20 years, resulting in many positive environmental and economic benefits.
The House Climate Solutions Caucus was formed in 2016 by one Republican and one Democrat and is taking steps to stop damage to our climate. Since the election, membership has increased to 52, which includes Rep. Mia Love.
Let’s ask Reps. Chris Stewart and Rob Bishop to join the Climate Solutions Caucus and join their constituents in wanting to leave a healthy environment for our families.
Mark Molen, Salt Lake City