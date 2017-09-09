This is a call out to all church leaders and to all church congregations everywhere. Let’s work together to bring the teachings of Jesus Christ, Abraham and Mohammed to our congregations and to politics, which could make a change for the better possible. A little more than a year from now will be elections in November 2018 and all House of Representatives members and one-third of all senators (at both the national and state levels) will be up for election.
Church leaders, please start right away by having more sermons which highlight the teachings of the above religious prophets, such as caring for our neighbors, welcoming the stranger, helping the sick and needy, ensuring justice for all, protecting our Earth and all the beautiful and abundant life on it, which is God’s creation.
The rich must not be coddled. The helpless must be raised up and given dignity. Love must conquer hate and peace must be sought wherever possible. Let’s put aside divisive issues such as abortion and gay marriage and work together, with one voice, to bring about political change.
Let’s make sure all candidates adhere to these religious teachings, not just in words but how they have voted in the past. Let’s get to work now. Let’s make a change for the better together. Many nonreligious people will likely join us, too.
Mark Rothacher
Holladay