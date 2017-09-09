Look back in history and study most of the dictators in the world and it’s never their fault. It was never Hitler’s fault; it was always his generals’ fault.
It’s never Trump’s fault; it’s always the media or the people working for him. I recall Trump made the statement in Charlottesville that both sides had fine people.
As I recall, Hitler blamed the Jewish race and planned to exterminate the entire race. Out of nine million he killed five to six million children, men and women.
I guess we are lucky (I am Jewish) that Trump’s son-in-law is Jewish.
The KKK, they’re fine people, they don’t like anyone, Catholics, Jews, Muslims, African Americans. They’re fine people who butchered, raped, lynched African Americans. They call for white supremacy; Hitler called for the superior race, but they’re fine people.
If you disagreed with either party, they would try to eliminate your family and anyone else related to you.
In conclusion it amazes me how the people of Utah in the Republican Party will not admit to themselves or do not want to acknowledge that Trump is a psychopath. He has all the characteristics, which include egomaniac, narcissist, only his opinion counts, always blames someone else and eliminates anyone who doesn’t agree with him.
But he is a fine person.
Barry Hecker, Murray