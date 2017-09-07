I’m glad to see that Gordon Crabtree said University Hospital is doing everything in its power to support nurse Alex Wubbels. He stated that, “As the CEO of this hospital, I take this very seriously.”
Where was Crabtree back in July when this incident took place? Does Crabtree want us to believe that he was just made aware of the incident after the video was released. And, during the incident, was there not one hospital administrator or executive who could have come to the ER to intervene and support nurse Wubbels? The university police/mall cops were a joke.
University Hospital has almost as much explaining to do as the SLCPD.
Dave Douglass
Holladay