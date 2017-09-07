In what must be viewed as published at an inopportune time, Rep. Chris Stewart’s piece on “loose lips sink ships” was published a few days after President Trump’s press conference in New York where he placed blame for the clashes in Charlottesville on “both sides.”
It is not hard to speculate that Trump’s remarks on that day — that sprang into the air from a person who is well known for using “loose lips” — will be a day for theremembered country to remember by the country as an acceleration of his decline.
It would serve Stewart well to focus his attention on those causing destruction rather than those identifying destruction.
Norman Anderson III
Ivins