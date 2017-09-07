Simply put, this means that by Nazi standards my mentally disabled daughter would have been put to death by the state, probably before she reached puberty. It doesn’t get much more personal. For those who think that could never happen here, I would have never thought the American people would elect someone as morally bankrupt as Donald J. Trump, the Elmer Gantry of American politics, to the presidency. Civilization has a thin veneer. It is not that big a step from electing someone who is morally bankrupt to electing someone who is truly evil.