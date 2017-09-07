There are many who condemn our president’s efforts to establish a moral equivalency between neo-Nazis and those who oppose them on simple moral grounds. However, for me it is much more personal.
I had four uncles who risked their lives during World War II in an apparently vain attempt to rid the world of Nazism. Three served in the U.S. Army, one in the Merchant Marine. It would be well for neo-Nazis and their sympathizers to remember that while their hero murdered more than 6 million Jews, he also sent more than 5 million others to the death camps, including Gypsies, political opponents, gays, the mentally ill, the mentally disabled and many others.
Simply put, this means that by Nazi standards my mentally disabled daughter would have been put to death by the state, probably before she reached puberty. It doesn’t get much more personal. For those who think that could never happen here, I would have never thought the American people would elect someone as morally bankrupt as Donald J. Trump, the Elmer Gantry of American politics, to the presidency. Civilization has a thin veneer. It is not that big a step from electing someone who is morally bankrupt to electing someone who is truly evil.
If the neo-Nazis ever have their way, that is precisely what the American people will do.
Kenneth H. Yockey
Holladay