I spent 3.5 hours recently waiting to hear why the Utah Wildlife Board wants to raise the number of annual cougar hunting permits to 581. Usually the rationalization is that they must protect the mule deer population for hunters.
This year the mule deer population is on the upswing and the rationalization is that the cougars must also be increasing.
Bottom line is they have absolutely no idea how many cougars there are, but selling permits brings in revenue. We tree-hugging rock-lickers are regarded as deadbeats not contributing to the financial well-being of DNR.
If I purchased a $58 kill permit, would they not kill a cougar? If I purchased a $30 pursuit permit, would they not let some moron chase a cougar up a tree with his dogs?
I am sure there are others who might be willing to replace this ill-chosen source of revenue.
Christine B. Helfrich
Millcreek