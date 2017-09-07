If you believe that they should be preserved to remind of us of our past, then fine, leave them in place, but beside every one erect a statue of a male slave being dragged off to be beaten, hanged or paraded naked to be sold to the highest bidder as a fine young buck. Erect a statue of a female slave screaming as her terrified child is taken away to be sold as a house maid to another slave owner. How about one of a helpless male slave listening outside his cabin while his master rapes his wife?