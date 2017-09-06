The news media, not the fake news, are reporting that President Trump exacerbated tensions in his big speech in Phoenix. Me-versus-you exacerbation. Poor little Donald, the put-upon victim.
Trump exacerbates everything: North Korea, the Middle East, climate change, Charlottesville. Exacerbate, exacerbate, exacerbate.
He can’t help himself. He is a serial exacerbater. Morning noon and night. He probably ties his head to the bedpost so he can’t exacerbate while sleeping (if he ever sleeps).
Trump must be impeached. If exacerbation isn’t a high crime and misdemeanor, I don’t know what is.
Think of our children and our children’s children; we can’t let them devolve into a hapless, feckless nation of hopeless exacerbaters.
God bless America.
Michael Greer
Cottonwood Heights