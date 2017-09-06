The “Graveyard of Empires.” What have you given up for Afghanistan? Having served in Vietnam, 1966-1968, I have always been against our actions in Afghanistan. I believe most who have served during war would agree, if our elected leaders send us into battle, the mission must be to defeat the enemy with all means available.
If every American had been required to suffer the costs of war these past 16 years in Afghanistan, I know we would have been done long ago. Those 2,356 who have given their lives are among the less than one percent who serve in our volunteer military. The costs in trillions of dollars has not been paid by increased taxes, but added to the national debt.
The greatest generation stepped up and gave its all in WWII. Would you be willing to serve? Are you ready to suffer the loss of a loved one? Would you agree to increased taxes? I believe the truthful answers, for 99 percent, would be, “No.”
It’s long past time to face facts and truths and leave Afghanistan.
Martin Luther Turner III
Washington (Utah)