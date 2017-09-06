Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, is proposing HR3448, a bill that would make leaking classified information illegal. The problem with this frivolous proposal is that leaking classified information is already illegal and punishable under 18 U.S. Code 798.
This unnecessary bill is nothing more than a distraction to make people believe Trump is a victim of criminal “leaking” by his own staff and that we need new laws to prosecute people who disclose Trump’s shenanigans. We don’t. The current laws work fine to prosecute those who leak classified state secrets.
Trump has a serious problem with embarrassing leaks that often reveal lies and malfeasance by his administration. Stewart’s bill is a Trumpian propaganda bill and a colossal waste of time.
America has many serious problems that need congressional attention. Stewart is wasting his time working on frivolous nonsense for Trump instead or working on more pressing issues for Utahns.
John Nelson
Wellsville