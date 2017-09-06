Rep. Chris Stewart (The Tribune, Aug. 20) quotes the adage “loose lips sink ships” to justify legislation addressing deliberate leaks of classified information. He’s treating the symptoms, which are indeed potentially dangerous. But he’s ignoring the cause.
Recent presidents of both parties dealt with only eight or nine leaks during their eight-year tenures. President Trump has faced over 60 leaks in seven months in office.
Stewart fails to address why leaks have skyrocketed.
Perhaps government insiders feel compelled to leak because their president has repeatedly demonstrated his failure to lead, his moral vacuity, his mental and emotional instability. Perhaps they feel panicked that our republic is in the hands of a president who neither understands the fundamentals of democracy nor demonstrates any inclination to learn. Perhaps they feel that when an erratic president makes up “facts” and has access to the nuclear codes, they can’t take time to go through proper channels.
Surely, Rep. Stewart, you must question why only this president has been so plagued by leaking. Don’t just dismiss leaks as “politically motivated,” made “with the intent of harming the current administration.” The biggest threat to our national security is not leaks, it is Donald J. Trump.
Joanne Slotnik
Salt Lake City