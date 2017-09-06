Every Sunday for some time now I buy a Salt Lake Tribune just to read the Opinion section. Living in Tooele, it’s a way for me to get a feeling on how Salt Lake City people see things.
I read a letter, “Why no pro-Trump opinions?,” where another a subscriber has had enough of the overwhelming piling on against President Trump. Not just in the letters, but in the cartoons as well. I wholeheartedly agree.
Trump ran on “draining the swamp.” What? You think that was going to be easy? You think there wouldn’t be any opposition to it? The kind of hard-core corruption infused in our politics in Washington today isn’t going away with just a wave of Trump’s hand. We have become a blinded and divided country that feeds on drama whether there’s any truth to it or not.
I wonder if there’s time enough left for us to save this country?
Louis Duquette
Tooele