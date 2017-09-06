Over the last few months it has become increasingly obvious that President Donald Trump has serious and overriding personality flaws. Yes, we all do, but not generally this extensive, and we are not president of the United States.
His is an absence of most, if not all, of those components that make up an honest, open, caring individual able to look beyond and demonstrate that he understands the needs and characteristics required to create a general process of well-being for our country.
He has demonstrated an ignorance, a moral vacuum/aptitude so extensive that beyond reading a speech writer’s message on a teleprompter, he could literally be dangerous with his angry outbursts and shallow insight.
Truly, “God bless America.” With Trump as president, we will absolutely need it.
Ronald John
Sandy