Unfortunately, bigots and bullies have always been part of our political life, but their voices had become muted as racial, ethnic and religious minorities began to gain their constitutional rights. How ephemeral those gains now seem as we see “nice” people surrender publicly to their baser, their faces contorted with hatred. Marching through our streets chanting Nazi slogans, they desecrate the American flags they carry alongside swastikas, that outrageously evil emblem that has flown over the greatest atrocities in human history.