I get it. You have tough jobs, with tough choices to make. You certainly can’t publish everything that comes your way, or make everyone happy all of the time. You want to be balanced, fair, and you want to do right by your readers.
With that said, was “Blame Utah women for the wage gap” really the answer?
Was there any actual need for this? Did you have some kind of unexpected letter shortage? Is this a prank? Did somebody lose a bet? Do you have a quota of ridiculous, inarticulate, unsubstantiated, blatantly sexist, scattered ramblings meant to demean and disregard women that you have to publish every quarter? Is your new website not getting enough clicks? What’s the deal? Are you okay?
Publishing nothing would’ve been preferable to that letter. I am confident I would’ve learned more from reading a paragraph written by somebody’s cat walking across a keyboard.
Madalena McNeil
Salt Lake City