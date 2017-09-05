George Pyle’s progressive positions and liberal drivel were in rare form in his Aug. 13 column.
Pyle feels President Trump is wrong to clearly state the United States will not accept North Korea having weapons capable of killing millions of Americans. George, should we wait until Portland is gone before we recognize we have a threat?
Pyle feels Speaker Greg Hughes is overstating the problems with crime in Salt Lake City when he commented Utah could deploy National Guard. George, did you notice three murders in two weeks and should we allow crime and vagrancy to destroy Salt Lake City?
Pyle’s comment, “recognize the legitimate nationalistic goals of the Vietnamese people,” is an insult to 58,000 Americans who died protecting the right of the Vietnamese people to pursue a path separate from communism. George, should we recognize the nationalistic goals of North Korea as legitimate and hand over South Korea to reunite Korea?
Pyle feels Germany was humiliated after World War I and implies World War II resulted from the Treaty of Versailles. Pyle must feel Neville Chamberlain’s attempt to placate Hitler was an effort to make Germany feel better and the Second World War could have been avoided by giving Hitler more European countries.
Troy Rushton
Riverton