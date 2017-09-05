Steve Griffin / The Salt Lake Tribune Vietnam Veteran Don Ipson, originally from Draper, Utah is reflected in the The Wall That Heals as he takes a picture to the name of one of his best friends, Bravie Soto, as he visits the half-scale traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall located in Washington, DC. on display at Centennial Park in West Valley City Friday July 1, 2016. Ipson and Soto were with the 9th Infantry from 1966-1968 and had a tour in Vietnam from December 1966 to December 1967 in the Mekong Delta of South Vietnam. Ipson who met Soto in basic training at Fort Riley, Kansas said when he learned of Soto's death on Sept. 5, 1967 it was the worst day of his life. The wall will be open 24 hours a day, allowing the public to attend and honor those who gave their lives serving our country around the clock. The Wall That Heals is approximately 250 feet in length, and like the original Memorial is erected in a chevron-shape. The replica is constructed of powder-coated aluminum, supported by an aluminum frame, and is made up of 24 individual panels.