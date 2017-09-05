The police chief offers a public apology, albeit more than a month after the incident. Meanwhile, the video shows a University of Utah officer watching like a feckless nincompoop. Why nothing was ever said by the U. of U. cops demonstrates that even they are only interested in covering up for fellow felonious law enforcement. Nothing said by anyone until the offended nurse blows the whistle over a month later. But we are supposed to drink the Kool-Aid and believe police are here to protect and defend.