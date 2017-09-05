A nurse at a local hospital is forcibly accosted, handcuffed and arrested because she will not comply with the police officer’s illegal request.
Why are we hearing about this more than a month after it occurred? Because the police obviously never wanted anyone to know about it. But, unfortunately, our local Gestapo didn’t get their wishes.
Why? Because the victim nurse called a press conference and released a video of this moron officer’s overbearing, heavy-handedness. All of a sudden, the officer, who no doubt trained himself by watching Nazi propaganda films, is put on administrative duties while an investigation is conducted.
(However, we must remember, President Dumpster Fire says there are good Nazis. But that’s another subject).
The police chief offers a public apology, albeit more than a month after the incident. Meanwhile, the video shows a University of Utah officer watching like a feckless nincompoop. Why nothing was ever said by the U. of U. cops demonstrates that even they are only interested in covering up for fellow felonious law enforcement. Nothing said by anyone until the offended nurse blows the whistle over a month later. But we are supposed to drink the Kool-Aid and believe police are here to protect and defend.
Yeah, right.
Donald Shafer
Salt Lake City