I have a few questions for the majority in this state. How’s that Trumpy thingie workin’ out for ya? I get it, you were tired of the status quo. You voted for a reality TV star known for being bombastic, inappropriate and dangerous. We all knew this was a risky move that would likely end in disaster.
So admit it, this administration is a complete embarrassment. We are only eight months in and yet we have decades worth of corruption and scandal. From colluding with our arch enemy, to offending our greatest allies, to endless tweets, to threatening nuclear holocaust, to now giving aid and succor to Nazis.
Can you honestly say that he’s giving “The Forgotten Man” any representation? Has his election improved your health care, salary, education prospects and social equality? Is he bringing us together? If the answer is no, then why keep supporting him? It is time to contact your congressperson and speak out. Every passing day things get worse.
Do you really want three more years of this?
Pat Thomas
Riverton