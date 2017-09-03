With the events of the last two weeks, I’ve come to realize the president could not pass a fifth-grader’s exam. I’m not sure he could pass a third- or fourth-grader exam.
He definitely has no clue about our history (not to mention the English language), and how those in the minority were treated. Not to mention, insulting all of the World War II vets, who fought against Nazism. Yet he tells everyone he’s smarter than anyone else in government.
I don’t even think he could pass the exam to become a citizen.
So what does that say for all of you who voted for the tweeter in chief? Any of you having second thoughts on that vote? Probably not, once a Republican, always a Republican, even if it means party over country.
One thing I will give the tweeter in chief, he is a master con artist, because he got all of you to buy into the big con, which is him. And what does that say for those in the country who believe America first, last, always?
Yet he has no loyalty to actual Americans; you know, the ones who were on the other side of the protests, of the KKK and neo-Nazi supporters. Maybe no one in the country is smarter than a fifth-grader. What does that say for our standing in the world?
It definitely is not making America great again.
Charles Glaser
West Valley City