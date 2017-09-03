I understand Pat Bagley doesn’t understand states like Texas that don’t rely on the federal government to solve their problems.
His cartoon Sunday morning was a cheap shot at folks who had a natural disaster unfolding. Watching the news reports, what I see is good folks in Texas and the state of Texas leading the disaster response.
FEMA will and should have a role to play in supporting our fellow Americans, but Texas doesn’t leave its citizens on a roof waiting for FEMA. God bless Texas.
Troy Rushton
Riverton