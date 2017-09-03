It is sad to see a person whom I once respected and admired, Mitt Romney, embrace the reprehensible tactics of division and race-baiting used by the left. I understand Gov. Romney’s dislike of Donald Trump and his policies. However, to demand that President Trump state that the racists were 100 percent responsible for the violence in Charlottesville when that is patently false and then insinuate that failure to do so would makes the president a racist is classic Saul Alinsky at its worst.