It is sad to see a person whom I once respected and admired, Mitt Romney, embrace the reprehensible tactics of division and race-baiting used by the left. I understand Gov. Romney’s dislike of Donald Trump and his policies. However, to demand that President Trump state that the racists were 100 percent responsible for the violence in Charlottesville when that is patently false and then insinuate that failure to do so would makes the president a racist is classic Saul Alinsky at its worst.
If Romney believes that the president’s denunciation of racist goons was not loud enough and, by extension, the president is sympathetic to their ideology, then perhaps the governor is throwing stones at glass houses. The silence in his Facebook post against the violence perpetrated by antifa is deafening.
Perhaps Romney thinks if you dress up your skull bashing in the name of fighting fascism it is acceptable. Or, more likely, Romney is willing to give them a pass if it helps him take a cheap shot at his political enemy.
Bill Scott
Holladay