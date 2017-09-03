Evelyn Everton, local voice for the political arm of Koch Industries, decries financial incentives provided to rooftop solar (The Tribune, Aug. 27) yet conveniently ignores subsidies awarded all other sources of energy.
The daily import of 10 million barrels of crude oil into the United States is guaranteed by the world’s most powerful (and most expensive) military force.
Nuclear power plants are shielded from liability concerns by an act of Congress and from waste cleanup by bankruptcy laws (think Moab and who paid for that mess).
All mega-scale hydroelectric projects were constructed and are maintained by the feds.
And the coal industry (Everton’s sacred cow) dodges any responsibility for the damage done to our personal and environmental health caused by mercury, particulates and carbon dioxide emitted from its mines and stacks.
We justify public subsidies to these industries because of the benefits we all accrue from a reliable, inexpensive supply of energy. The costs of coal, however, far outweigh the benefits. For the health of our citizens and of our planet, coal must be phased out and replaced by renewables. If subsidies are required for this change, bring them on.
Kirk Thomas
Salt Lake City