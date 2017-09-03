“Mormon leaders join other faiths in condemning bigotry and worry about persistent racism” (The Salt Lake Tribune, Aug. 15). Yet polls say 60 percent of Mormons voted for Donald Trump in the last election. This is a man who started out his campaign by accusing all Mexican immigrants of being rapists and murderers, happily accepted the support of David Duke and the KKK, and wants to ban an entire religion from our country. He has no qualms about separating families by deporting the parents of young children because of some minor traffic violation or sending back children who were brought here as infants and have no connection to the country of their ancestry.
Either a large number of Mormons are secretly harboring racist views and are paying no attention to the counsel of their leaders on this matter, or they think this is just a wink, wink from the pulpit, like when they read the letter before every election saying that the church is neutral and does not favor either party.
Perhaps they needed to be more specific and call this evil man out before the election. Before anyone says that the LDS Church doesn’t get involved in politics, let me remind you that they have no problem expressing their opinion on LGBTQ rights, medical marijuana and inane liquor laws. Everyone in the state of Utah should be able to plainly see that the state Legislature does not act on anything until the LDS Church leaders weigh in.
Mary Lehman
Cottonwood Heights