“Mormon leaders join other faiths in condemning bigotry and worry about persistent racism” (The Salt Lake Tribune, Aug. 15). Yet polls say 60 percent of Mormons voted for Donald Trump in the last election. This is a man who started out his campaign by accusing all Mexican immigrants of being rapists and murderers, happily accepted the support of David Duke and the KKK, and wants to ban an entire religion from our country. He has no qualms about separating families by deporting the parents of young children because of some minor traffic violation or sending back children who were brought here as infants and have no connection to the country of their ancestry.