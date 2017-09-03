Unlike Iraq, Afghanistan has few resources to sell, except poppies for drugs. A little Agent Orange would do the trick to shut down their whole drug-selling operation.
Iraq is a whole different dynamic compared to Afghanistan and should not be used as a comparison as to why we should stay there and fight it out. Iraq has vast oil reserves that we should have seized, but we didn’t.
Hardly anything has been mentioned about the ghost soldiers we’ve been paying for in the Afghan army. Yes, we have been financing the Afghan army’s payroll and two-thirds of them are imaginary soldiers that don’t even exist. In addition, we’ve been training them for 16 years now. When are they ever going to be trained? Sounds pretty dumb to me.
When I was in the service, during early Vietnam, we were ready to roll after just three months of boot camp, and these guys need 16 years to get it. The American public needs to be raising hell over this, but until we bring back the draft and the yuppies’ children get the call to combat, nothing is going to change.
Our leaders ought to be totally embarrassed to think that we were dumb enough to teach any of these people how to fly a jumbo jet in the first place and keep beating a dead horse to make up for it.
Ron Overman
West Valley City