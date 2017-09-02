It doesn’t matter if you’re an independent, moderate Democrat, any flavor of Republican or a member of the alt-right; if you voted for Donald Trump, this is on you.
The fact you couldn’t see it coming is mind-boggling, but the fact you either turn a blind eye or agree with his behavior and polices is deplorable. You’ve embarrassed our nation, put our future at risk and owe all non-Trump voters an apology.
Future generations are going to look back on this time with bewilderment and disgust. I already am.
Mark Krantz
Sandy