Recent events in Charlottesville, Va., have horrified many Americans. We are saddened to witness the hatred and resulting injuries and death to citizens with opposing views regarding the role of ethnic, racial and political diversity in American society.
The Utah Psychological Association affirms the rights of all Americans to free speech, but abhors the violence that has occurred by individuals attempting to exercise these rights in a hateful and intimidating manner. Progress in human relations can only occur when people are willing to listen to each other and feel the pain and disenfranchisement that both sides have experienced in their lives.
We encourage all sides in this conflict to engage in honest dialogue together with open hearts, which is the only way to heal the divide that is tearing apart our society at the present time.
Janiece Pompa, Ph.D.
President, Utah Psychological Association
Salt Lake City