Rather, my gripe is that political correctness has reached Orwellian levels where certain topics have been ruthlessly driven from the marketplace of ideas, especially at our nation’s universities.When someone’s job depends on adherence to politically correct dogma, we are getting very near to the Catholic church’s despicable treatment of Galileo. I’m hoping the Damore incident will represent a turning of the pendulum back toward a more balanced, robust public dialogue on a broad range of social issues. I won’t bet my life on it. However, if The Tribune had an ounce of intellectual integrity, it would print the Damore memo and let the public debate take its course. We would all be wiser for it.