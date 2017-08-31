The gene plasm carried by animals at Hogle, and at other zoos around the world, is beyond price. Simple as that. As to keeping animals sequestered at remote preserves, fine to a point. But zoos serve other purposes besides being depositories for gene plasm. They let us shortsighted humans connect with nature. Zoos must be held to a very high standard of care, to be sure. Hogle does that. Its facilities have been improved greatly over time. That process is ongoing, as it should be.