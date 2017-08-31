Like many Utahns, I agree with some “conservative” positions (e.g., fiscal responsibility is good) and with some “liberal” positions (e.g., splitting families by deportation is bad). So it is very frustrating to have a political choice only between extremes: extreme Democrats who call people “deplorable,” extreme Republicans who abhor compromise and Green/Libertarian /etc. politicians who have only an extremely small chance of being elected.
Given such limited choices, good people who voted for President Donald Trump for reasons such as distrusting Washington insiders are now in the stark position of either regretting that vote or else maintaining support for a man who openly believes that Nazis are no worse than the people who protest against them.
I recently learned of a group that is trying to give America less extreme choices. The Centrist Project (www.centristproject.org) is a grass-roots movement of Americans from all political persuasions who think both big parties are failing, and we can do better. This is not another political party; there are no required policy positions. We are working to elect independent candidates in 2018 where they can make a difference. Please help give unaffiliated voices a way to be heard in our government. Thank you.
John Ogilvie
Sandy