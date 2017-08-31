Sen. Orrin Hatch prides himself as a conservative leader willing to support bipartisan solutions. Yet recent efforts to replace the Affordable Care Act beg the question: Does Hatch really work on behalf of Utahns?
The senator sat on the small, secretive committee behind the failed Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA), which held zero public hearings, considered no proposals from colleagues across the aisle and produced legislation opposed by every major patient advocacy group.
Most troubling of all was the content of the committee’s proposal: BCRA would have decimated Medicaid, slashing $770 billion over 10 years and eradicating 35 percent of the program within two decades. Even worse? Hatch hid these cuts from his constituents, selling BCRA as an “Obamacare repeal bill” without coming clean about the Medicaid-slashing monster under the bed.
An overwhelming number of Americans support Medicaid and oppose cuts. Yet, Republicans have repeatedly attempted to raid this program for seniors, disabled people and children to fund tax cuts for millionaires.
If Hatch can’t be trusted to be transparent about legislation this consequential, how can we rely on him to work honestly in the interests of Utah? It’s clear the senator is willing to capitalize on the pain of his constituents to advance his agenda. Now, will he work in our best interest or continue the political grandstanding?
Kellie Henderson
Salt Lake City