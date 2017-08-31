The basic strategy is to build small home communities for the homeless. To qualify, residents need to be committed to the community by volunteering to help operate that community. In general the community would govern itself with outside support. Similar to how business franchises work. Various jobs or responsibilities are available — from being on the board to run the facility, maintenance, landscaping, administrative duties, construction, etc. Residents would have access to job/career/family counseling, health care and other resources. Residents would get to stay for a designated period of time as long as they contribute.