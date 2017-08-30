Kim Jong-un and the North Korean people, in spite of the fact our president threatens you with, “fire and fury” — words I understand he pulled right out of, well, you know, that place where the sun doesn’t shine — we don’t spend our days contemplating how to bomb, conquer and destroy you.
As a matter of fact, until our president told you that, “We are locked and loaded” — again words he pulled from that same anatomical location — you were rarely on our mind. You may have heard that a number of Americans welcomed our president’s words. Do understand that they are as dimwitted and unpolished as is our president.
Regardless of our president’s naive saber rattling, the truth of the matter is, the majority of us do not want war. We understand and do not want the tragic consequences of nuclear conflict: horror, death and destruction. We, as you and I’m sure the Korean people, want peace, prosperity and security for our families and loved ones. The unfortunate truth is, we are both nuclear powers.
Yes, we can admit and say it, you have been added to the nine, never mind who has the most and who is the strongest. Each of us could cause unbelievable death and destruction, but why? Can we disregard the hundreds of thousands, maybe millions who would be burned, maimed or die. All to show what, that we are stronger and that we can do it?
Rather than continue the current rhetoric which could lead to the horrible reality of nuclear war, we would be willing to sit down with you to chart a course that leads us away from this insanity and the unthinkable possibility of our mutual destruction. After all, Trump said he’d “negotiate like crazy with North Korea.”
As a show of faith, we would be willing to bring along Dennis Rodman, so that before and after our diplomatic negotiations you and he could talk basketball.
It’s worth a try, as everything else we have attempted to cool the rancor since July 1953 has been a dismal failure.
Fares Arguello
Salt Lake City