Is using violence to stop a repugnant but lawful rally wrong, just like the supremacists’ use of violence against the counter-protesters? Yes. But both sides’ use of improper means does not make their aims and principles morally equivalent. Trump is not the first racist we have elected, but I suspect that most or all the other American presidents of the 20th and 21st centuries (Wilson being the most likely exception) would have recognized and said at least that much.