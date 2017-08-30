“The word is about, there’s something evolving…”
I have mixed feelings on the removal of Confederate statues. First of all, they are art. A fellow artist created a sculpture. A form of beauty in every form of freedom of speech.
“Whatever may come, the world keeps revolving…”
Second, these works of art represent part of our past. They serve as a remembrance of our forefathers. Even though the Confederates were considered an enemy, we shared some of the same ideologies in life and liberty.
“They say the next big thing is here…”
But the hardest part though, is the persona of the people that still stand behind an archaic society. We should have progressed beyond history’s mistakes. Back in the 1970s we cheered on the General Lee on the “Dukes of Hazard” TV show. Sadly, these statues, flags and emblems have become associated with hate and supremacy for those who do not evolve with society. We can move on as members of the human race. Taking them down is not the answer. Education is. If not…
“That the revolution’s near…”
And from that lyric a final thought, via George Santayana:
“Progress, far from consisting in change, depends on retentiveness. When change is absolute there remains no being to improve and no direction is set for possible improvement: and when experience is not retained, as among savages, infancy is perpetual. Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
(Note: Excerpts are from “History Repeating” by the Propellerheads)
John Carlson
South Salt Lake