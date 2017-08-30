According to The Tribune, the rally at the Capitol was 200 strong, while the solidarity rally at City Hall saw 2,000. Rep. Mia Love chose to speak only at the Capitol rally, eschewing the opportunity to speak to many more of her constituents. The only reason I can think of is her reluctance to get out of the comfort zone of the expected GOP audience.
Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox used an interesting choice of words to convey a message of racial tolerance at the Capitol rally. He said we can only change when we “get proximate. We only change when we get close.” He was speaking in front of a guy with an upside down “Unite the Right” sign.
Does our lieutenant governor understand that this kind of illness is the proximate cause of the hate and bigotry so many of us choose to condemn?
Frank Brannan
Sat Lake City