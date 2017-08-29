Once again, we are presented clear evidence of our entering a dangerous era regarding the Earth’s climate. In the 2017 draft, “National Climate Assessment,” 13 federal agencies have presented concise, data-backed conclusions that today’s climate is changing rapidly compared to any historic natural climatic changes.
The frequency and intensity of heavy precipitation and extreme heat events are increasing in Utah and most regions of the world. Human activities, especially emissions of greenhouse gases, are primarily responsible for observed changes in climate since the dawn of the Industrial Revolution. There are no alternative explanations or observed natural cycles that can explain recent climate change.
Atmospheric CO2 levels have now passed 400 parts per million, a concentration last seen about 3 million years ago, when average global temperatures and sea level were significantly higher than today. And the world is not reducing emissions enough to limit warming to 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures by 2100, a goal of the Paris Agreement.
Despite this stark warning, the Trump administration continues to delay and prevent policies to mitigate these climate effects. For our children’s welfare and survival, please respectfully request Reps. Rob Bishop and Chris Stewart to join Rep. Mia Love in the U.S. House of Representatives’ “Climate Solutions Caucus.”
John Kennington
Cottonwood Heights