Memo to Rep. Paul Ray, (R-Clearfield; anti-California): Sir, be careful what you wish for, because you just might get it.
A viable secession movement in California would be highly likely to trigger convening the second American constitutional convention in order to hold the nation together. One of many very important outcomes from that undertaking can be counted on to be the adoption of the fundamental principle of “one person, one vote.”
Uh oh, true “democracy,” instead of a 200-plus-year “compromise” that had lost its viability even before the namby-pamby “federalism” concept was, militarily, defeated by President Abraham Lincoln.
When this country does adopt democracy, Utah will not even have a neutered version of Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee. Instead of “Utah punches way over its weight,” it would be, “remember when Utah used to be out there screwing so much stuff up?”
Under democracy, in a United States of 100 senators, California would elect roughly 10 of them, and Utah would have to join with one of the smallest “states” (say Puerto Rico, under the new system) to get even one.
As for your hallucinations on the “true meaning” of the Second Amendment, the next Constitution can reliably be counted on to be silent on that particular subject.
Darrell Prows
Murray